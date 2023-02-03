Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 355,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 561,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.