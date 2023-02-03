Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,620,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 844,287 shares.The stock last traded at $17.85 and had previously closed at $18.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TWO. Barclays lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $46,106.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,872.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $38,815.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $46,106.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,872.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,919 shares of company stock valued at $246,706. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

