U.S. Gold’s (USAU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:USAU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,770. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About U.S. Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.