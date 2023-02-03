U.S. Gold’s (USAU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.
U.S. Gold Price Performance
NASDAQ:USAU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,770. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Gold (USAU)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.