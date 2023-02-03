Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($52.72) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €41.00 ($44.57) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($57.61) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Up 7.4 %

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

