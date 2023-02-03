UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.78. 1,047,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

