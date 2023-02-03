UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

UGI (NYSE:UGIGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. UGI has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $45.16.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in UGI by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in UGI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in UGI by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for UGI (NYSE:UGI)

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.