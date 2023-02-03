UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of UGI opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. UGI has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $45.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 163.64%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in UGI by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in UGI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in UGI by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
