UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. UGI has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $45.16.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in UGI by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in UGI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in UGI by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

