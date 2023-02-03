UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. UGI has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $45.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

