UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNCRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UniCredit from €13.90 ($15.11) to €15.40 ($16.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UniCredit from €14.40 ($15.65) to €16.90 ($18.37) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on UniCredit from €14.50 ($15.76) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. AlphaValue upgraded UniCredit to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

