Uniswap Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.50 billion and approximately $277.91 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.21 or 0.00030515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.22 or 0.00419840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004267 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017594 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.13501825 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 606 active market(s) with $258,014,513.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

