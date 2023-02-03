United States Steel (NYSE:X) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

United States Steel Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:X traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $30.72. 7,714,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,398. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

About United States Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in United States Steel by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

