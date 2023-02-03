United States Steel (NYSE:X) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
United States Steel Trading Up 5.1 %
NYSE:X traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $30.72. 7,714,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,398. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
