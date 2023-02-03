UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.7% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $213,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $131,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $474.15. 1,462,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,387. The stock has a market cap of $443.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

