UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 6,359 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.38 on Friday, hitting $477.21. 2,172,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,290. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.