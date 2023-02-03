Unizen (ZCX) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Unizen (ZCX) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $25.95 million and $1.67 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

