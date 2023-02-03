USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $42.20 billion and approximately $3.85 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002811 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00424738 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,785.58 or 0.28970425 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00467078 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,203,380,898 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
