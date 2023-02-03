Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 3,314 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $208.07. The stock had a trading volume of 245,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35.

