Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.68. 462,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,428. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

