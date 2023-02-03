Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,313. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

