Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

MUB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,824. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.