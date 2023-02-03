Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. 3,752,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,746,685. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $16.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,804 shares of company stock worth $2,547,579. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

