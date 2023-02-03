Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,752 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

PFE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,060,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,721,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $248.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

