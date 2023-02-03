Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 809 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PPL by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 912,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,124,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 142,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 38.6% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,356,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,725,000 after buying an additional 656,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,649. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.