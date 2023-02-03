Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35.

