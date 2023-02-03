Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by 5th Street Advisors LLC

5th Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 11.0% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,645,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,346,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $50.53.

