Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lowered by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.