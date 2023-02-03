Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.70. 550,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,878. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.27.

