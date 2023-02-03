Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $110.74. The company had a trading volume of 852,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,018. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.