Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $369.68 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

