Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.77. The stock had a trading volume of 98,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,550. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

