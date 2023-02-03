Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VBR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,317. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.