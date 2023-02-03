Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.80. 1,614,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

