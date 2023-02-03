Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $64,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after acquiring an additional 134,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,329,000 after buying an additional 337,195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.82. 1,225,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

