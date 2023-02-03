Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 30,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 51,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.20 million and a PE ratio of -12.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 22.99 and a quick ratio of 22.64.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

