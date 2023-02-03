VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) vs. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Head-To-Head Contrast

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

VBI Vaccines has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines 0 0 1 0 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VBI Vaccines and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.10%. Given VBI Vaccines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VBI Vaccines is more favorable than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares VBI Vaccines and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines -12,752.30% -93.54% -57.85% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -21.09% -18.62% -11.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VBI Vaccines and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines $630,000.00 258.67 -$69.75 million ($0.43) -1.47 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $8.42 million 0.55 -$5.82 million ($5.59) -0.44

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than VBI Vaccines. VBI Vaccines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals beats VBI Vaccines on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. The company was founded on April 9, 1965 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

