Vectors Research Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. 1,623,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

