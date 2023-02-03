Vectors Research Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.91.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $142.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.91. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $383.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

