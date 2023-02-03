Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $137.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,071,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,497. The company has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.99.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

