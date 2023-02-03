Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.91. 471,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,779. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

