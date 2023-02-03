Velas Price Hits $0.0285 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Velas has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $68.61 million and $1.47 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00090089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00061636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00024578 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,408,761,259 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars.

