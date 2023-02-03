Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $67.58 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Velas has a market cap of $67.58 million and $1.32 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00091511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00063968 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00024836 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004465 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,409,562,579 coins and its circulating supply is 2,409,562,578 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

