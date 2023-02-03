Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 4.3%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 30,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 657,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,593.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,593.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,939 shares of company stock worth $5,006,381. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1,717.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after buying an additional 762,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 121.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after buying an additional 575,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 392,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $10,440,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

