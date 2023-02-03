Verasity (VRA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.89 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $64.84 million and $15.89 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.