Verge 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $51.77 million and $1.23 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,379.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00425708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00098465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.20 or 0.00732277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.76 or 0.00589228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00184821 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,631,750 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

