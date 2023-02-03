Verge Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $52.03 million and $1.62 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,545.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00420935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00099278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.00734380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00591286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00184163 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,626,250 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

