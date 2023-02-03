Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $226,028.30 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.24 million and $226,028.30 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,363.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00426659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00098384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.00734005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00589202 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00184896 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,033,735 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

