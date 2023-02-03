Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $11.56 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $166,409.82 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,562.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00420663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00733188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00095513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00581624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00181192 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,027,172 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.