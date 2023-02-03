Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,908,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,358,067. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.53.

