Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.3% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.17. 6,367,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,689,593. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $129.42. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

