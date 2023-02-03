Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $46.07. 11,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 28,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,446,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,698,000 after purchasing an additional 166,287 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

