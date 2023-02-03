Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of VIRT opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

