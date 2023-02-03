Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $244.09 and last traded at $244.06. Approximately 39,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 72,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.61.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

